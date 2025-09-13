[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 12 Sep: The life of 19-year-old Nabam Yayum, a second-year student pursuing bachelor of arts at the Doimukh Government College, turned upside down on 4 September. She walked into the premier medical college of the state, TRIHMS, on the day, hoping to get rid of the nagging pain by undergoing a minor piles surgery.

Accompanied by her elder brother Nabam Mangha, a bachelor of engineering graduate, and her elder sister, she got herself admitted for the minor operation.

The surgery started at around 2:30 pm and was quickly over. As she was wheeled out of the operating theatre, the elder siblings joked around, wondering what kind of surgery it was that happened so quickly and without her being given anaesthesia. Yayum was hungry, and therefore her elder brother went out to get some packaged food for her. But soon he received a call saying her condition had turned serious after a doctor gave her an injection. The brother rushed to the hospital. The doctors gave her CPR and soon took her to the ICU. Since then, the family has been enduring nightmarish times.

“We were told by the doctor that it was a simple surgery. But the situation has turned upside down for the entire family. My sister is now battling to survive,” said Nabam Robin, elder brother of Yayum. She was moved out of the ICU on Friday, but is still facing major issues like poor eyesight and memory loss.

“A young girl full of life is now fighting to survive. We were not properly briefed by the TRIHMS authorities about her health issue. It has been an emotionally tough time for the entire family,” he added.

The family has sought an impartial and time-bound inquiry into this case of alleged negligence. They also called for strict disciplinary action against the doctors and staff found responsible.

Further, the family suggested strengthening monitoring and accountability mechanisms at the TRIHMS to restore public confidence and ensure that such incidents are not repeated. They also appealed to the TRIHMS authorities to treat patients with utmost care.

Meanwhile, the TRIHMS authorities have clarified that Nabam Yayum was given the proper injection.

“She was administered an injection, tranexamic acid, to stop bleeding. We confirmed it with one of her family members as well. This is the right treatment, but sadly, in her case, she had anaphylactic reaction. This is a rarest of rare cases where a person has a severe allergic reaction from the medicine,” said Dr Asthomi Jamoh, coordinator of adverse drug reaction-cum-assistant professor at the TRIHMS.

Dr Jamoh has visited Yayum and interacted with the family members and the patient.