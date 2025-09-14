DEOMALI, 13 Sep: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran has directed the PHE Department to ensure completion of the water supply project here by the end of October.

The DC, along with PHE&WSD (Eastern Zone) Chief Engineer T Basar, on Saturday inspected the water supply project and reviewed the hybrid lift water component and associated tourism-related features aimed at enhancing the area’s appeal.

During the inspection, PHE&WS Executive Engineer Bharat Sonam informed that continuous downpours in Tirap district have delayed the landscaping work. He added that the project is expected to be completed by October 20, 2025, provided there are at least 20 consecutive days of favourable weather.

Officials from the PHE Department, Khonsa, and engineers of the managing firm were also present. (DIPRO)