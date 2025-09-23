Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: Security personnel deployed at Indira Gandhi Park here on Monday detained a youth, identified as Higio Obi from Kra Daadi district, for displaying a protest flag that read, ‘Stop Hunger Strike, Give Ladakh Their Rights’, in support of Ladakhi climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the gathering.

Wangchuk is on a fast, demanding 6th Schedule environmental rights for Ladakh.

Obi emerged from the crowd and climbed onto the Doordarshan camera podium, displaying the protest flag while the prime minister was giving his speech. Superintendent of Police John Pada pinned down Obi, and other security personnel rushed to the spot, whisking him away from the crowd.

Police sources informed that Obi (18) is a BA 1st semester student of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar. He is a native of Techipu village in Chambang circle of Kra Daadi district.

He was reportedly inspired by Sonam Wanchuk’s ongoing hunger strike and wanted to draw the prime minister’s attention to the issues raised by Wangchuk.