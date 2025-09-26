Editor,

The AESE 2025, scheduled for 28-29 September, is once again facing uncertainty. Though the commission has not officially announced a postponement, there are growing concerns that pressure from certain groups may result in yet another deferment. For aspirants, this looming possibility is deeply unsettling.

Since 2022, the AESE has been postponed multiple times. Each extension not only stretches the preparation timeline indefinitely but also causes mental harassment and professional disruptions. Many candidates are employed and are compelled to take leave from service to prepare seriously. When the exam is deferred at the last moment, their leave is wasted, their work suffers, and their careers face breaks in service.

What is more troubling is the reason being circulated: that pressure groups are influencing the commission’s decisions. If this becomes the norm, tomorrow any group could come forward with demands, and the commission would once again bend under pressure. This sets a dangerous precedent for public recruitment processes, which must remain impartial and immune from external influence.

Candidates who are within the zone of consideration have prepared continuously for years. They are ready and willing to compete. It is unfair to ask them to shoulder the burden of repeated delays caused by factors beyond their control. Exams are not just dates on a calendar – they represent years of sacrifice, effort, and planning.

The commission must remember that its credibility and the faith of the youths in the system depend on its ability to conduct examinations fairly, transparently, and on schedule. Aspirants are not asking for favours, only for certainty.

The demand is simple: do not postpone AESE again. Conduct the examination as scheduled on 28-29 September. Any further delay will only deepen the frustration, mental distress, and loss of trust already suffered by candidates.

The youths of Arunachal Pradesh deserve better – they deserve a commission that stands firm, upholds fairness, and delivers on its promises.

Under-frustrated candidate