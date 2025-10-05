By Marge Ngomdir

Woke up from slumber cat nap.

A storm of grief loomed up,

Perplexed! Stared up into the infinite sky.

Felt departing of an earthly soul.

The Mighty Brahmaputra stands still,

Arms stretched out to enwrap its loving soul.

Clouds burst open to pave way for coming soul,

Path cleaned by torrential rain,

Setting Sun signaled the end of a day,

Carpet of rainbow lay to welcome;

The King

The King that sits in the throne of love,

Arms with humbleness,

Kingdom he build through his voice,

Rules the heart of every being;

Will peep through enchanting night’s lap,

Voice mingle into flowing water

Spring gestures the presence through every blooming pastel,

Dripping dews in winter dawn,

Signals the visit of,

Mayabini

Zubeen Da.

Soul that dissolved into the Universe.