SEIJOSA, 10 Oct: The Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of the Seijosa police arrested two suspected drug peddlers at the check gate here in Pakke-Kessang district on Thursday and seized a substantial quantity of contraband substance from their possession.

Based on intelligence input, the ADS, led by SDPO Sashi Dore, under the supervision of Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang, set up a checkpoint near the Seijosa check gate, where a suspicious-looking vehicle was flagged down for inspection. On searching, the officers discovered four vials of suspected heroin in a cigarette packet from the pocket of one of the alleged accused.

The alleged accused, identified as Tomi Bagra and Pradeep Das, were unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the possession of the suspected narcotic substance. They were immediately detained and transported to the Seijosa police station for interrogation. The police also impounded the vehicle and other items found from them for further analysis.

A case U/S 21(a)/27 NDPS Act 1985 has been registered at the Seijosa police station, and the duo is likely to be produced in court soon. Investigations are ongoing, and the police have indicated that they are tracing the source and possible accomplices linked to the seized consignment.

Meanwhile, the Banderdewa police on Thursday arrested two persons, identified as Samir Ali (21), of Sonapur village in Lakhimpur district of Assam, and Saddam Hussain (30), a resident of Birat Bazaar in Nagaon district of Assam, and seized four soap cases of suspected heroin, weighing 50.03 grams, from their possession.

Based on reliable information, a police team, comprising Inspector Kipa Hamak, SI Koj Tada, Head Constable Tade Bomdom, and Constables Rinchin Tsering and Udipta Gogoi, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega, intercepted and apprehended the alleged peddlers from the market area.

A case U/S 21(b) of NDPS Act r/w Section 3(5) of the BNS has been registered at the Banderdewa police station, and further investigation is underway.