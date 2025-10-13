Editor,

I am writing with reference to the report by one of our state’s most credible journalists, Amar Sangno, and published in The Arunachal Times on 11 October, highlighting serious concerns over the recent recruitment for teaching positions at the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat.

It is disappointing to see that recruiting agencies and authorities leave room for allegations and grievances in most of the recruitments that take place in our state. Such lapses not only invite criticism but also shake public confidence in the very system meant to ensure fairness and transparency. Can fair and transparent recruitment truly be achieved in our state? The APPSC fiasco and the recently concluded recruitment test for assistant engineers should have served as learning lessons. Yet, it is shocking to see such doubts arising even at the highest level of education, our first ever state university, APU, Pasighat.

Government jobs are considered secure employment, but when inefficient and less qualified individuals are repeatedly inducted into the system, they themselves would make the system insecure in the long term. Over time, this undermines governance, weakens institutions, and threatens the quality of essential public services. If the quality of education is compromised, people will increasingly prefer private institutions to ensure better learning outcomes. This can eventually result in the closure of critical institutions, as is happening with government schools in our state.

Educational institutions bear a sacred responsibility. They shape the future of generations. Every recruitment decision must reflect this responsibility, guided by ethics and foresight. The authorities must act with utmost care, keeping in mind the impact on students, society, and the state’s future.

As a concerned citizen, I am worried about where our state is heading. I wonder whether it is wise to send my children to local schools, colleges, and universities if completing their education does not guarantee fair opportunities. In such circumstances, I am compelled to think about teaching them to pursue business and self-sufficiency instead of relying on government employment.

I lastly urge the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, as chancellor of the university, to intervene immediately and ensure a thorough investigation into the recruitment process. I also request the vice-chancellor of the APU to provide a detailed clarification regarding the selection criteria and procedures followed, and to confirm whether any malpractices occurred.

Immediate action, transparency, and accountability are essential to restore public trust in our state university.

A concerned citizen