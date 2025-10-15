HAWAI, 14 Oct: Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin urged the people of the district to refrain from associating opium use with Mishmi culture and tradition, emphasizing that cultural identity should not be used to justify harmful practices.

Seeking collective action against the menace of drug abuse and illicit poppy cultivation during a coordination and awareness meeting held here on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner appealed for community-wide cooperation from intellectuals, community-based organizations, and citizens to combat drug abuse and its social consequences.

The DC cautioned government officials that anyone found using drugs or opium would face disciplinary action under the CCS Rules. He directed all departmental heads to identify such cases, if any, in their respective offices.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Dwivedi reiterated the police department’s firm commitment to curbing illegal cultivation and trafficking of narcotics. He stated that strict legal action would be taken under the NDPS Act against anyone involved in drug-related activities, and appealed for collective vigilance from all sections of society.

Circle Officer Kalom Tasing urged all stakeholders to spread awareness at the grassroots level and support the government’s mission against drug abuse.

Hawai SDO Dakli Gara spoke on the importance of community participation and administrative coordination in tackling the issue, while DSP Habung Sama explained the legal provisions and penalties under the NDPS Act, cautioning the public about the serious consequences of drug trafficking and consumption.

Representing the health department, Dr Inyi Lollen highlighted the harmful effects of drug and tobacco use, underlining the need for counseling and community-based de-addiction initiatives.

SJETA DNO Bamveen Appa elaborated the ongoing activities under the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan, encouraging local youths and students to participate in awareness campaigns.

DHO Taluk Hai, speaking on behalf of the agriculture and allied departments, emphasized the availability of government schemes and livelihood alternatives that could help farmers move away from poppy cultivation and adopt sustainable income-generating activities.

The programme was attended also by Manchal ZPM Soharem Ngadong, Anjaw Women’s Welfare Society president Bijailu Minin, All Anjaw District Students’ Union general secretary Gingkoi Lap, HoDs, GBs, and representatives of the AMSU and other CBOs, who pledged their cooperation in creating a drug-free Anjaw.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to strengthen coordination between government departments, community leaders, and civil society groups in eradicating the twin problems of illicit poppy cultivation and drug abuse from the district. (DIPRO)