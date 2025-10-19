ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: Six athletes from Arunachal Pradesh will represent the country at the 15th Asian Beach Championships & Asian Open Clubs Competition to be held in Tanjong Rhu Beach, Langkawi Island in Malaysia from 24 to 26 October.

The athletes are Tama Lindum, Choki Sumnia, Biki Yatang, Habu Bani, Mangsa Tarh and Tamey Tadar.

They will compete in the men, women and mixed 4+4 events.

They are currently at a pre-championship training camp in Palakkad district, Kerala.

The Indian team is scheduled to leave for Malaysia on 23 October, Arunachal Tug of War Association general secretary Dolang John informed.