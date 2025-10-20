ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: Security forces on Sunday rescued two labourers from Assam who had been abducted by NSCN (K) operatives in Tirap district on Sunday morning.

The rescued labourers have been identified as Gopal Baurtel (36), a resident of Dimwo, Silapathar, and Arjun Bordoloi (33) from Moregaon.

According to Assam Rifles, the two labourers, engaged by M/s Agarwal on a road construction work in the general area of Lahu villagein Dadam circle of Tirap district, were kidnapped by a group of 7 to 8 insurgents of the outfit on 18 October around 4 pm.

Based on credible inputs, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with the Longding police, laying ambushes in the general area of Ngisa-K Nokna and Nginnu-K Nokna to intercept the insurgents and rescue the kidnapped labourers, the Assam Rifles informed in a release.

However, when no move was tracked during the night, the parties launched a deliberate search of the area the next morning.

“At approximately 5:50 am on 19 October, one of the columns came under fire from the insurgents, and the party responded back with graduated small arms and mortar fire, keeping in mind the safety of the kidnapped labourers. During the ensuing firefight and search of the area, the two kidnapped labourers were rescued and brought to safety,” the release said.