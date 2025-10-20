Editor,

Nowadays, it has become a concerning trend among teachers to make reels with students in schools and classrooms. I am writing to express concern about this practice. While it may seem entertaining for you, it can create unhealthy habits and blur the lines between teachers and students.

As role models, teachers should guide students on the right path, not lead them astray. It’s essential to maintain professional boundaries and prioritize students’ education and wellbeing.

I urge the authorities concerned to look into this matter seriously and take necessary actions to stop this practice.

A concerned citizen