TAWANG, 27 Oct: The Tawang district administration on Monday conducted a draw of lots for reservation of zilla parishad and gram panchayat seats in the district to ensure one-third reservation for women in the panchayati raj institutions (PRI).

Out of the total six zilla parishad seats, two -Tawang and Zemithang-Dudungkhar – seats were reserved for women.

Draws were conducted for all 87 gram panchayats across the district.

The process was supervised by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, and was witnessed by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, Additional DCs of Jang and Lungla, Hakraso Kri and Tashi Dhondup, respectively, member secretaries

of gram panchayats, representatives of various political parties, and general public.

Tawang Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Norbu Drema and Tawang District Youth Welfare Society president Sonam Nordzin served as independent witnesses to ensure that the process was free, fair, and transparent. (DIPRO)