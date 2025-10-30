ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: Former state BJP president Taba Hare passed away on Tuesday.

Hare was first appointed as general secretary of the ad-hoc committee of BJP Arunachal Pradesh in 1994. Later, in 2004, he was elevated to the position of president, during which the party won both Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

Hare’s achievements extended beyond politics.

He was a recipient of several prestigious awards in recognition of his service and excellence, including the State Silver Medal, IFCSAP Ratna Award, and Sant Eshwar Award.

The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the BJP deeply mourned the passing away of Hare and offered prayer for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The party’s senior leaders, office bearers, and members gathered here on Wednesday and observed minutes of silence as mark of respect to late Hare.

“His dedication, leadership, and service will continue to inspire generations of BJP karyakartas (workers) in particular and the people of the state as whole,” the party said in a condolence message.

The BJP’s state general secretary Tadar Niglar recalled Hare’s crucial role in strengthening the party’s foundation in the state.

Later, a team led by BJP state president Kaling Moyong visited Hare’s residence at Dobam village in Karsingsa, offered floral tributes and paid their last respects to the departed leader, draping the party flag over his mortal remains.