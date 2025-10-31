Editor,

The syllabi of Classes 11 and 12 are very vast and the teachers need time up to the first week of January, 2026, without any disruption, to complete them.

From the second week of January, various exams start, ie, pre-board exam, state board exam, etc.

Because of the panchayat election duties, teachers are hurriedly trying to complete the syllabi. From the month of November to December, the teachers will be busy in training and poll duties, and regular classes will be disturbed.

We do not know whether it is okay for the students, public, parents and the government to complete the syllabi in a hurry. If we do not complete the syllabi on time, we will be scolded and will be given the tag of bad teachers.

Therefore, we urge the authority concerned to consider our appeal for the betterment of the students and timely completion of syllabi by exempting teachers teaching Classes 11 and 12 from the upcoming panchayat election duties.

Tagam Apo,

PGT,

Aalo, West Siang