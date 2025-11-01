ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: A retirement farewell ceremony in honour of IPR deputy director Marbang Ezing was held on Friday at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) here.

The event was chaired by IPR Secretary Nyali Ete and attended by Undersecretary Bishwajit Goswamiand IPR Director Gijum Tali, along with officers and staff members of the Soochna Bhavan.

IPR Deputy Director Dengia Bengia, the secretary, the director, and staff of the IPR department in their speeches fondly recalled their experiences with Ezing, appreciating his professionalism, dedication,and the invaluable role he played as a mentor, colleague and friend throughout his illustrious career.

In his farewell address, Ezing reflected on his remarkable journey, beginning with his appointment as DIPRO in Tezu on 16 May, 1994, and his subsequent promotion to deputy director on 14 August, 2023. He retired on 31 October upon superannuation, marking the completion of 31 years, 5 months, and 15 days of distinguished service.

He thanked all the officers and staff of the directorate for their constant support, cooperation and affection throughout his tenure.

Ezing also served as the festival director of the highly successful Arunachal Literature Festival (2022-2024) and the Arunachal Film Festival (2022-2024), both of which are annually organised by the DIPR.

The ceremony concluded with warm wishes and heartfelt tributes from colleagues and staff, celebrating his long and successful career in public service. (DIPR)