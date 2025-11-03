Editor,

Witnessed ‘Roi Roi Binale’ in a completely different light. I wasn’t prepared to see him on screen. It finally hit me – ohh! – this is his last ride…. I felt I must witness one of the most iconic parts of the Zubeen phenomenon, especially after his physical absence. Just like his own abode, Assam, people here in Delhi too shared the same mood to witness him, to feel him… perhaps for the very last time.

‘Roi Roi Binale’ transcends the formal vocabs of cinema; it has become a piece of emotions holding within it countless sleepless nights, tears, and memories. Across its 147 minutes runtime, every frame reflects his gaze, his perspective on the world around him. Through the protagonist, one can sense the presence of an unattainable void in his journey, even after ‘having everything’ in the material sense. The traces of nihilism he once mentioned in a podcast can be distinctly felt throughout the film.

Once again, I must say ‘Roi Roi Binale’ goes far beyond the simple definition of cinema. Kudos to the entire team for delivering such a profound piece without the physical presence of the captain of the ship himself. They set aside their glaciers of emotion and presented it to the world right on time!

Aditya Ankur Nath

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi