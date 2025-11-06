ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik said Guru Nanak Dev’s philosophy of justice, compassion, and equality transcends time and boundaries, inspiring people to lead lives rooted in truth and moral courage.

Participating in the 556th birthday celebration of Guru Nanak at Gurudwara Saheb, Naharlagun on Wednesday, he said Guru Nanak’s message of peace, humility, and service to humanity continues to hold deep relevance in today’s fast-changing world.

The Governor said that Guru Nanak Jayanti is a festival that reminds all that the true essence of religion lies in righteousness, in living truthfully, serving others selflessly, and recognizing the divine spark in every being.

Extending greetings to the people, particularly the Sikh community, on this sacred occasion, he lauded the Sikh community for embodying these values through their extraordinary contribution to society, particularly their tradition of selfless service and community welfare that continues to inspire all.

Referring to the Guru Granth Sahib, the Governor described it as a universal guide that encourages purity of thought, honesty in action, and selfless service to mankind.

He urged every citizen to imbibe the spirit of humility, honesty, and love in their daily lives. Parnaik said that Guru Nanak’s ideals must be reflected in our actions by building harmony within our families, compassion within our communities, and unity within our nation.

He called upon the youth to uphold these values and make service to humanity a way of life, live with humility, work with honesty, and serve with love.

Earlier, the Governor offered prayers before the Guru Granth Sahib and took part in the Anand Sahib Path and Ardaas, the solemn Sikh prayer seeking divine guidance and blessings for all.

Later, he joined people from various communities in the ‘Guru Ka Langar’ organized by the Sikh community residing in Itanagar and Naharlagun, symbolizing unity, equality, and shared humanity, the very essence of Guru Nanak’s message. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)