DAPORIJO, 7 Nov: The 150 years of the national song, ‘Vande Mataram’, was commemorated across the state on Friday.

In Upper Subansiri district, it was celebrated across institutions and administrative centres.

In headquarters Daporijo, a programme was organised by the district administration in collaboration with the Art & Culture Department.

Local MLA Taniya Soki, Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, DSP Gamli Loyi, DFO Boken Pao, COs Goken Koyu and Tasso Duri, and HoDs attended the programme.

The MLA urged the attendees to learn the lyrics of the national song, saying that it is as important as the national anthem in shaping national integrity, patriotism, unity, equality, peace, and social harmony.

The DC in his address stressed on “phase-wise observation of Vande Mataram,” saying that the programme should be organised in schools and colleges, “so that historical importance of the national song and anthem could be cherished in the hearts and minds of younger generations.”

DACO Taw Ekke also spoke.

In Dumporijo, a Vande Mataram programme was arranged at the ADC office, where ADC Otem Jamo led the singing of Vande Mataram.

At the Government Degree College in Jeram, the programme was observed in the presence Principal Tagio Kodak, while at the Government Higher Secondary School in Daporijo, the students sung Vande Mataram.

Upper Siang district also joined the inaugural ceremony of the yearlong celebration of Vande Mataram.

An event was organised in collaboration with the Art & Culture Department and the Information & Public Relations (IPR) Department at the DC office premises in headquarters Yingkiong to mark the day.

Administrative outposts such as Tuting, Geku, and Jengging, along with various schools across the district, also enthusiastically participated in mass singing of Vande Mataram, showcasing the spirit of patriotism, unity, and pride.

India’s national song Vande Mataram was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. It was first published on 7 November, 1875, and was later adopted as the national song of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1950. The song was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 Congress session in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

Lower Siang district has drawn up a series of events for the yearlong celebration of 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

Initiating the celebration, a mass singing of Vande Mataram was organised across the district in locations like Likabali, Nari, Gensi, Koyu, and all schools of the district.

A lecture on the aspects of Vande Mataram was presented by Laryir Doye, in the presence of the DC, SP, ADCs, administrative officers, HoDs, and others.

Dibang Valley district celebrated the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, honouring the timeless patriotic hymn that symbolises unity and national pride.

The district administration marked the occasion at the DC’s office in Anini in a programme attended by the deputy commissioner, ADC, HoD, officials, and members of the public. The SP office, ITBP, Indian Army, and various schools also observed the day with enthusiasm.

Across the district, schools organised special morning assemblies featuring group singing of Vande Mataram, followed by talks highlighting its historical significance and role in India’s freedom struggle.

Literary and cultural activities such as essay writing, painting, and quiz competitions on themes of patriotism and nationalism further enriched the celebration, inspiring students with a deep sense of pride and unity.

The day was also observed in Etalin.

The day was celebrated also in West Siang district.

In Tirap district, the day was celebrated in headquarters Khonsa, where Environment & Forests Minister Wangki Lowang, along with Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, ADC (HQ) Namneet Singh, administrative officers, HoDs, government employees, and students of RK Sarada Mission Girls’ School participated in the programme.

The ADC highlighted the significance of Vande Mataram, and the students of RK Sarada Mission School rendered the Bengali version of Vande Mataram, along with the original version.

The minister reflected on the historical and cultural significance of Vande Mataram, describing it as a timeless hymn of devotion to the motherland that inspired countless freedom fighters during India’s struggle for independence.

He urged the gathering, especially the youths, to uphold the ideals of patriotism, unity, and selfless service to the nation as envisioned by the great composer.

In Lohit HQ Tezu, Deputy Commissioner KN Damo highlighted the importance of celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram, and said that the song represents the essence of India’s unity in diversity and undying devotion to the motherland.

Tezu ZPM Balong Tindiya said that Vande Matarm is not just a song but an expression of emotion and national spirit.

In Namsai, a mass rally was organised from 2 Mile to the district secretariat, followed by a mass singing of Vande Mataram, to mark the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa, HoDs, PRI members, police personnel, students, and members of the public participated in it.

Mein said the occasion reminds citizens of the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He emphasised the need to adopt the spirit of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and the ‘swadeshi’ movement, urging people to reduce their dependence on foreign goods.

He called upon the youths to draw inspiration from Vande Mataram and uphold its values of unity and sacrifice.

A ‘swadeshi’ pledge was administered and the commemorative address of the prime minister was live telecast.

Similar programmes were also organised in Chongkham, Lekang, Lathao, Piyong and Jaipur.

The Abotani Vidya Niketan in Pachin celebrated the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in collaboration with the Indian Railways (Rangia Zone).

The event was marked by patriotic fervour and enthusiastic participation from students, parents, and teachers.

Indian Railways Rangia Zone Staff Welfare Inspector Asim Deka highlighted the journey of Vande Mataram.

The school’s Principal Sarvesh Kumar Pathak spoke on the importance of preserving India’s cultural heritage through such events.

“Vande Mataram was not merely a song but a spiritual call that united India’s freedom fighters under one emotion – love for the motherland,” he said.

East Siang district also joined the nation in commemorating the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

The event was held at the DC office in Pasighat with a soulful rendition of Vande Mataram by a group of students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pasighat.

A short film on Vande Mataram was also screened.

The commemoration event was attended by Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, HoD, and other officials.

At Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Rono Hills, over 150 participants, including students, research scholars, faculty members, and non-teaching staff, gathered to celebrate the occasion through a mass rendition of Vande Mataram.

The programme aimed to highlight the song’s profound contribution to India’s freedom struggle and its enduring role in shaping national identity.

Speakers included Physical Education Assistant Professor Dr A Yuvaraj, Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, who shared insights into the historical significance of Vande Mataram and how it inspired generations during the Indian independence movement, and RGU VC (i/c) Prof SK Nayak, who underlined the importance of remembering and honouring such patriotic compositions that continue to instill pride and unity among citizens.

He also encouraged everyone to participate in the national digital campaign, ‘Karaoke with Vande Mataram’, by recording and uploading their renditions on the official portal https://vandemataram150.in.

Papum Pare district also joined the nation in commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram with programmes held across 137 centres, including the DC office in Yupia; the ADC offices in Sagalee, Balijan, and Kimin; the SDO office in Doimukh; the CO office in Kakoi; Government College Doimukh; Midpu, and 130 schools of the district.

Officials, students, and citizens across all centres joined together in singing Vande Mataram, their voices resonating with patriotic fervour and unity.

A collage competition held at Binny Yanga Government College in Leikhi saw students showcasing their creativity through beautiful posters celebrating the spirit of Vande Mataram.

The state BJP organised a series of celebratory and awareness programmes across the state to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

The events aimed to honour the patriotic legacy of the song and inspire renewed commitment to the ideals of unity, self-reliance, and nationalism.

The state-level event was held at Donyi-Polo Vidya Niketan, Pasighat, where state BJP president Kaling Moyong joined students and faculty members to mark the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Moyong spoke about the enduring spirit of Vande Mataram and its role in India’s freedom movement.

“Vande Mataram is not just a song; it is the heartbeat of India’s freedom struggle. It reminds us of our duty to uphold the nation’s unity, diversity, and self-reliant spirit,” he said.

Later, Moyong administered the ‘swadeshi pledge’, reaffirming the party’s commitment to the ideals of self-reliance and nation-building.

Celebrations were also organised at VKV Chimpu and the state BJP headquarters, where party leaders and members joined the nationwide celebration. (With inputs from DIPROs)