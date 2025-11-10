Editor,

We would like to draw the attention of the Education Department and the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to a concerning issue regarding the recently conducted postgraduate teacher (PGT) recruitment examination held on 2 November, 2025.

The APPSC on 14 October, after the completion of form fill-up, published a list of provisionally accepted and rejected candidates of PGT 2025. The list had many BEd (special education) candidates declared ineligible on the grounds that their qualification does not meet the criteria prescribed for the post of PGT. Following this, several affected candidates approached both the commission and the Education Department, seeking clarification.

Subsequently, on 28 October, the commission issued another notification, reaffirming that BEd (special education) candidates are ineligible to appear for the PGT examination as per prescribed guidelines by the Education Department, and that, if any such candidate was found in further stages of examination, their candidature would be withheld.

However, despite this clear directive, it was observed that many BEd (special education) candidates were still issued admit cards and allowed to appear in the recruitment test on 2 November, while many others of the same category were declared ineligible. This could have been counted as a technical error from the commission’s side. But upon declaration of the RT result on 6 November, it was found that many of special BEd candidates have also made it to the list and will be appearing for the mains examination soon.

This inconsistency has created confusion among the aspirants. If special BEd candidates were to be declared ineligible eventually, then why have they been permitted to appear for the examination at all? Allowing them to participate has only resulted in an unfair situation. Because the total number of candidates qualifying for the next stage is fixed as per the ratio of number of posts, and by including BEd (special) candidates whose candidature will later be cancelled, deserving general BEd candidates have effectively been pushed out of the merit list.

If the commission’s intention is to cancel their candidature in later stages, then allowing them to sit for the examination now serves no logical purpose except to waste seats and deprive genuinely eligible general BEd candidates of their rightful opportunity. On the other hand, if the commission has decided to permit such candidates to continue in the process, then all BEd (special) candidates should have been treated equally – either all allowed or all disallowed – instead of this selective and inconsistent approach. Such lack of uniformity only adds confusion among the aspirants. The commission must look at these anomalies and rectify as soon as possible, because we have already witnessed past instances wherein late detection of such anomalies have only cost wasted seats, depriving the otherwise eligible candidates.

It has also come to notice that some of the BEd (special) candidates have approached the high court, and the matter is currently under judicial scrutiny. However, we urge the APPSC and the Education Department to resolve this issue promptly and transparently without further delaying the recruitment process, which has already been pending since 2022. Aspirants have devoted years preparing for this examination, and any additional delay would only add to their uncertainty and distress.

PGT 2022 aspirants