PANGIN, 12 Nov: Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation (JMMFF) in collaboration with ICAR-National Research Centre on Mithun (NRCM), Medziphema, Nagaland, organized a breeding bull distribution and awareness programme on scientific breeding practices for conservation and improvement of “Siangmi Mithun” here in Siang district on Wednesday.

‘Siangmi Mithun’ is a new breed being developed by Medziphema-based ICAR-National Research Centre on Mithun (NRCM) in collaboration with JMMFF.

JMMFF chairman Tadang Tamut gave a presentation on ‘model mithun farming, while scientists from ICAR-NRCM, Dr. Yallappa M. Somagond, Dr. Narendra V.N, and D.r Kikrul Kiewhua, spoke on mithun development initiatives, breeding practices, and extension activities.

“Mithun is not just an animal of pride but a vital part of our tribal identity and livelihood. Through scientific breeding and better management practices, we aim to conserve and improve the Siangmi Mithun for future generations while uplifting the economic condition of our local farmers,” Tamut said.

A special lecture on “Inbreeding in Mithuns” was delivered by Dr. Vinod Kr. Dutta Borua, Senior Scientist, ICAR-NEH, Basar.

Pangin Mithun Farmers’ Club president Tatok Panor emphasized the need for scientific mithun breeding for better productivity and conservation.

Pangin SVO Dr. Amoni Komut led a vaccination and animal health check-up camp, where 20 mithuns were vaccinated, and blood and tail hair samples were collected for further scientific study and record-keeping.

Siang DC Tayi Taggu and Pangin ADC Gamtum Padu also attended the programme and interacted with the farmers.

Two breeding bulls, along with salt, casting ropes, and barbed wires, were distributed among mithun farmers.

The programme witnessed participation of around 87 mithun farmers from different parts of the district.