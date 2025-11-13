ITANAGAR, 12 Nov: Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to accelerating growth in the North East through innovation, infrastructure, and inclusion.

Interacting virtually with a 43-member delegation comprising 39 students and 4 teachers of Goa and Uttarakhand, who are currently visiting Rajiv Gandhi University under the “Ashtalakshmi Darshan” programme, the minister stated that the North-East is a vital part of India’s growth story and that exposure to its people and progress helps build mutual respect and shared understanding among the country’s youth.

Scindia described the North-East as India’s “growth engine,” contributing immensely to the nation’s economic vitality and cultural richness.

He said that development is not only about infrastructure but also about human connection and shared aspirations, and that the youth play a decisive role in shaping a united and forward-looking India.

The minister encouraged the participants to carry back lessons of cooperation, respect, and optimism from their time in the North-East, and to serve as messengers of unity and progress.

The minister stated that infrastructure, connectivity, education, tourism, and entrepreneurship have seen remarkable progress over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with increased focus on sustainable development and inclusive growth.

The interaction formed part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen cultural exchange, educational collaboration, and emotional integration between the youth of India and the North-Eastern region.

The ongoing programme in Arunachal Pradesh includes educational workshops, cultural interactions, field visits, and community engagements designed to introduce the participants to the socio-economic realities and opportunities of the region.

The virtual event was also attended online by RGU vice chancellor prof. S.K Nayak, registrar Dr. N.T Rikam.

The Ashtalakshmi Darshan programme, initiated by the ministry of DoNER, aims to provide students and educators from different parts of India with a deeper understanding of the North-East’s culture, heritage, development journey, and potential.