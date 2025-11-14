PASIGHAT, 13 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba urged the members of the Arunachal Pradesh University Students’ Union (APUSU) to lead the union with integrity.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the new APUSU team here on Thursday, the VC urged the new APUSU leadership to rise above personal interests and work as a bridge between the students and the administration.

“Be agents of positive change. Contribute meaningfully to society, uphold academic excellence, and set an example of integrity, unity, and responsibility. Your actions will shape not just the university but the future of our youths and our state,” Prof Riba said.

He emphasised on inclusive representation, environmental consciousness, and student welfare as key focus areas.

APU Academic Affairs Dean Prof PC Jena administered the oath to the newly elected APUSU office-bearers.

The new APUSU executive body includes Lenzing Tapak as president and Tana Hania as general secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, Tapak sought cooperation from the university community.

The programme was attended by Controller of Examinations Dr Monshi Tayeng, administrative staffers, faculty members, students, and members of the outgoing APUSU.