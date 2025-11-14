Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 13 Nov: The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) constituted a committee on Thursday to conduct its own investigation into the allegations of corruption and irregularities vis-à-vis the multi-crore land compensation scam under the Lada-Sarli highway project (Package 1 to 5).

The three-member ‘Lada to Sarli Frontier Highway Land Compensation Issue Committee’ is headed by Chopa Cheda Gyadom as its chairman, along with Kumar Sonam and advocates Anil Rebe and Tutu Dolo as members.

On 12 November, the Arunachal Pradesh government suspended four officials – Divisional Forest Officer Abhinav Kumar, District Agriculture Officer Miram Perme, District Horticulture Officer CK Tayum, and District Land Revenue & Settlement Officer Takam Kechak – and recommended to the Home Affairs Ministry suspension of East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam after a fact-finding committee unearthed gross irregularities in land compensation paid for the Lada-Sarli stretch of the Frontier Highway project in East Kameng district.

Meanwhile, the EKSWCO lauded Chief Minister Pema Khandu for suspending the four officials in connection with the Lada-Sarli road compensation scam.

However, it stated that the suspension should not be mere eye wash.

Addressing reporters at the press club here on Thursday, EKSWCO general secretary Kasung Cheda said that the organisation had been seeking reverification of the compensation disbursement from the very beginning.

Cheda said, “We represent all the people of East Kameng – both deprived and illiterate people.”

“There has been massive corruption in the project and the real land owners have been deprived of compensation. The EKSWCO will not keep silent and always keep a tab on whatever misdoings are going on. We will never be silent on corruption,” he added.

The EKSWCO requested the chief minister to deliver justice to the actual land owners to avoid “legal complicity.”

Meanwhile, members of the East Kameng district unit of the All Nyishi Youth Association are scheduled to set out on a foot march from Seppa to Itanagar from Friday morning to highlight the compensation issue.