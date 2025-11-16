ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: On the eve of the National Press Day, Governor KT Parnaik urged media professionals to stay steadfast in their pursuit of truth, fairness, and public service.

“The press is truly the fourth pillar of our democratic system and a vital contributor to the vision of viksit Bharat (developed India). It informs citizens, nurtures public discourse, and upholds transparency and accountability among institutions and public figures,” the governor said on Saturday.

Greeting the media fraternity of the state on the occasion of the National Press Day, the governor said, “The day reaffirms our collective commitment to safeguarding the freedom of the press, a cornerstone of any healthy democracy.”

“Today, media plays a powerful and proactive role across every sphere of life and has influence reaching every corner of society. Let us work together to build a media ecosystem that inspires trust, empowers citizens, and contributes to the progress of our state and our nation,” the governor said.

He further said that the media in Arunachal Pradesh continues to demonstrate commendable responsibility and integrity while keeping pace with a rapidly evolving information landscape.

“The shift towards more progressive, inclusive, and technologically adept journalism is both visible and heartening. As an informative, educative, and expressive platform, the media shape opinions, amplify diverse voices, and reinforce the foundations of democracy,” he said.

Parnaik expressed confidence that the state’s press would continue to tackle emerging challenges with courage and professionalism, particularly in areas crucial to national unity, social harmony, and the protection of women and children. (Raj Bhavan)