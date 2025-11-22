ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: Music sensation King has arrived in Itanagar for the much-awaited MusicHead Festival, slated to rock IG Park here on 22 and 23November. His landing has amped up excitement among fans, as this year’s edition is being billed as one of the festival’s biggest and most electrifying lineups yet.

King will share the stage with celebrated Bollywood singer Shaan and Arunachal’s homegrown favourites Gilithigreams and Txama on 22 November.

The excitement peaks on 23 November, when international hip-hop superstar G-Eazy headlines the second night. Best known for global hits like ‘Me, Myself & I’ and ‘Him & I’, the American rapper’s appearance has generated massive buzz among young festival goers.

Supporting acts for the night include Arunachal’s own Dobom Doji, award-winning guitarist Imnainla Jamir, and local crowd-favourite Sono Lem, making it a powerful showcase of homegrown talent.