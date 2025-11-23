ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: Governor KT Parnaikemphasised that every department of the state must make full and effective use of the PM GatiShakti repository while planning and executing developmental projects.

Reviewing the implementation of and utilisation of PM GatiShakti in the state at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, the governor said that the powerful platform, with its wealth of integrated data, can significantly enhance the state’s ability to plan smarter, avoid delays, and ensure better coordination across sectors.

The governor suggested that, in addition to GatiShakti, the state should consider developing its own dedicated application – an integrated digital tool designed to support governance. He said that such an application would help officials analyse data more efficiently, plan projects with greater precision, and monitor progress in real time. “This would assist in efficient governance, strengthen administrative effectiveness, and also ensure that development reaches people faster and more transparently,” he said.

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta and Planning Commissioner Ankur Garg briefed the governor on the PM Gatishakti portal and its processes, while Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre Director Dr H Dutta, delivered a presentation on its applications.

The governor advised the officials to explore applications for Vibrant Village Programme monitoring and analysis, disaster management, anti-drugs, and agri-horticultural projects.

Planning Secretary RK Sharma, Information Technology Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop, Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre scientist Dr S Acharjee, and PM GatiShakti data centre professional Wapol Mosang also attended the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)