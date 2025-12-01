Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission towards the need for timely declaration of the junior engineering (JE) examination date for various departments in the state.

As per the tentative schedule released, the JE examination is likely to be held on 11 January, 2026. However, the official commencement date has not yet been confirmed. Aspirants from across the state are preparing for this important examination while balancing professional and personal responsibilities. For many candidates who reside in remote and hilly regions, planning travel and accommodation also becomes a significant challenge.

Therefore, I humbly request the commission to announce the confirmed examination date at least two months prior to the actual exam. This will not only help candidates prepare more efficiently but also reduce unnecessary stress and uncertainty. Early notification will ensure fairness, equal opportunity, and better preparedness for all aspirants.

I hope the authorities concerned will consider this genuine concern and take necessary steps at the earliest.

JE aspirant