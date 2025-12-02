Editor,

I wish to highlight a matter that may seem ordinary but is extremely important for an emerging urban centre like the Itanagar Capital Region.

In various parts of Naharlagun, many shopkeepers are placing their goods far beyond the permissible limits. In several areas, goods are displayed almost up to the highway, which is illegal and a clear violation of the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act governing obstruction of public pathways and misuse of public space. This encroachment disrupts smooth pedestrian movement and causes inconvenience to shoppers, schoolchildren, and daily commuters.

Another serious issue relates to the disposal of garbage. Throwing garbage here and there has become common and is now beyond acceptable limits. This not only deteriorates the cleanliness of the city but also creates health and sanitation concerns. The authorities concerned need to designate proper garbage dumping spots, so that residents can dispose of waste responsibly.

Additionally, fixing a specific and consistent timing for garbage trucks will help citizens follow a disciplined waste-management routine. A coordinated system will greatly reduce littering and ensure timely collection.

It is important to emphasise that maintaining a well-organised city is not the sole responsibility of the government or municipal authorities. Shopkeepers, residents, and all citizens must shoulder equal responsibility. Civic sense must be practised by everyone in both Naharlagun and Itanagar if we wish to see meaningful and lasting improvements in our urban environment.

Cities like Aizawl, Shillong, Gangtok, and Kohima serve as shining examples of how discipline, clean markets, and responsible citizens can transform an entire region. Their well-maintained footpaths, regulated commercial spaces, and strict waste-management systems attract tourists who appreciate cleanliness and orderliness. A disciplined city naturally becomes more appealing to visitors, contributing to tourism and the overall reputation of the region.

Therefore, I earnestly request the authorities concerned to conduct regular inspections, enforce anti-encroachment rules strictly, and implement a systematic waste-management plan with designated garbage points and fixed collection timings. If every shopkeeper maintains goods within the prescribed limits and every resident disposes of waste responsibly, our city will not only become cleaner but also more organised, disciplined, and attractive to tourists.

Let us all – citizens, shopkeepers, and authorities – work together towards building a capital region that reflects discipline, dignity, and civic responsibility.

Advocate Ejum Riram