Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 2 Dec: A total 21 candidates, including eight each of BJP and NDA-allied PPA (People’s Party of Arunachal), three Congress INC), and two independent candidates, are contesting in eight municipal wards of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC).

Former PMC chairman Okiam Moyong Borang is contesting again from Ward 2 of the PMC, which is reserved for women. She is facing a contest from PPA candidate Mem Tamut.

Opposition Congress (INC) has fielded its party candidates in Wards 5, 6 and 8 of the PMC, and they are facing tough contests from the BJP and PPA candidates.

Two independent candidates – Thomas Ering (Ward 1) and Oni Tamuk (Ward 8) – are also contesting the civic body poll, and are facing tough contest from the BJP, PPA and INC candidates.

Political analysts here are foreseeing a straight contest between the ruling BJP and the PPA is in Wards 2,3,4 and 7 of the PMC, while there is a possibility of triangular contests in Wards 1, 5, and 6 of the civil body.

The contestants are facing a four-cornered contest in Ward 8 of the PMC.

The municipal election authority here has set up 12 polling stations to conduct the civic poll, covering eight urban wards of the PMC.

As many as 12,373 voters, including 6,182 males and 6,191 female municipal voters, are recorded for the civic body poll. They will exercise their adult franchise on 15 December, the scheduled date of polling.

Meanwhile, political parties and independent candidates are intensifying poll campaigns to woo urban voters to their sides as the date of municipal election draws nearer.