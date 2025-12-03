ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) celebrated its 19th foundation day in a befitting manner here on Tuesday.

Attending the programme, MLA Toko Tatung lauded the APLS for supporting budding writers and creating a literary atmosphere in the state. He said that literature of Arunachal reflects the cultures and traditions of Arunachali communities.

Describing himself as a poetry and literary enthusiast, Tatung recited three poems of famous poets.

Renowned author Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, who chaired the programme, highlighted the APLS’ initiative to publish dramas written by dramatists of the state as “natak mala,” a part of the dramatic movement launched by Riken Ngomle under the aegis of the state government and Roots Arunachal.

Lardik Kare, author of the book Tagin Nyitin (Tagin Proverbs), delivered a lecture on his recent book published by the APLS.

On the occasion, Tatung conferred the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award, 2025 on Dr Ashok Kumar Pandey for his contribution to the field of poetry. The award includes a memento, citation, a bundle of books, and Rs 50,000.

Tatung and Dr Pandey also released two books: Boh Ramo Bokar: Mastering Folklore and Language Skills by Dr Nasi Koje, and Yatra, a Hindi translation of YD Thongchi’s short stories by Inumoni Das Thongchi. The programme also featured a conversation among the translator, the author, and Dr Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, professor at Rajiv Gandhi University.

Earlier, APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak highlighted the activities of the literary society.

Tokong Pertin, Nani Kojin, RN Koley, Ranjit Sinha, Dr Chandan Tamuly, Dr Prasenjit Manna, Dahey Sangno, Dr Bompi Riba, Dr Doyir Ete, Dr Yater Nyokir, students of RGU, DNGC and GHSS, and literature enthusiasts were also present.