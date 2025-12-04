PASIGHAT, 3 Dec: East Siang police arrested two individuals and seized 69.95 grams of suspected ganja from them.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Karson Pait from Assam’s Dhemaji district and Bhanu Chetri alias Gita Chetri from Lakhimpur district.

On 30 November, police set up a naka at the 2-Mile check gate to enforce the model code of conduct ahead of the Panchayat and municipal elections. During the check, Pait was stopped, and upon inspection, 14.61 grams of suspected ganja were recovered from his handbag.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under Section 20(b) of the NDPS Act.

Pait revealed during interrogation that he had obtained the ganja from Chetri in Silapathar, leading to her arrest on 2 December by an anti-drug squad (ADS) under the supervision of DSP Ayup Boko. The ADS seized 55.34 grams of suspected ganja, a smart phone, and ganja rolling paper from her.

Accused Chetri has been placed at the women police station.

Further investigation is underway.

East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba commended the efforts of the naka team and the ADS. The SP reiterated the district police’s zero-tolerance policy on drug-related offences. (DIPRO)