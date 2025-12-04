ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the inaugural function of the 20th International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony at Bodhgaya on Tuesday.

Mein, in his address, stated that chanting of Tipitaka will not only spread Lord Buddha’s teaching of love and compassion but will also foster peace, unity and harmony across a global community fulfilling the spirit of ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakam.’

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mein said, “Buddhism is India’s gift to the world”, and “we rekindle that torch here today as the event continues to embody India’s commitment to preserving and promoting its timeless Buddhist heritage before the world.”

Mein also conveyed his sincere thanks to PM Modi for recognising Pali as a classical language, and for the repatriation of sacred Buddha relics to India from Thailand, Mongolia and Bhutan, which he said has strengthened spiritual bonds and reinforced India’s cultural diplomacy rooted in its Buddhist legacy.

He highlighted Arunachal Pradesh as the Himalayan cusp of Dhamma, where both Mahayana and Theravada Buddhism continue to flourish.

Recalling Arunachal’s rich Buddhist heritage from the ancient monasteries of Tawang to the Golden Pagoda in Namsai and the majestic 180-foot Buddha statue at Dhamma Hill, he noted that Arunachal Pradesh remains deeply committed to preserving and promoting the teachings of the Buddha with devotion and vibrancy.

Mein expressed profound gratitude to the International Tipitaka Chanting Council of India(ITCC), International Buddhist Confederation(IBC), Life of Buddhadharma Foundation International(LBDFI), the Mahabodhi Society and all partner organisations for successfully organising this global spiritual congregation.

He commended the delegation from Arunachal Pradesh especially, the Tai Khamti community for presenting the Maha Sangha Dana to monastic delegates from across the world, honouring them with traditional Tai Khamti delicacies.

Mein said that the enduring echoes of the Tipitaka will continue to guide humanity towards peace and unity.

Union Minister for Culture & Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Venerable Sanghas, monks, nuns and delegates from more than 22 countries also witnessed the unified chanting of the Tipitaka. (DCM’s PR cell)