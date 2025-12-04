ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: A one-day orientation workshop for the newly appointed members of the State Board for Wildlife and wildlife wardens was organized here on Wednesday to familiarize them with their roles and responsibilities in the conservation of biodiversity.

PCCF (WL&BD) and Chief Wildlife Warden, N. Tam urged all the new members to perform their duties diligently and contribute actively to the protection and preservation of the rich flora and fauna of Arunachal Pradesh.

The PCCF distributed copies of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, to the newly appointed members.

Conservator of forests Millo Tasser gave a presentation on the roles and responsibilities of the Board members and also briefed them on the various protected areas and community-conserved areas in Arunachal Pradesh.

Scientist-in-charge at Zoological Survey of India Dr. Shantabala Gurumayum presented an overview of the faunal diversity of Arunachal Pradesh, while scientist-in-charge at Botanical Survey of India, Dr. Krishna Chowlo, gave a presentation on the floral diversity of the state.