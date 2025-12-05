NAHARLAGUN, 4 Dec: The officers and staff of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) here observed a two-minute silence on Wednesday as a mark of respect to Kipa Chuchu, who passed away on Tuesday.

The officers and staff prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and to give enough strength to bereaved family to face the irreparable loss.

Son of late Kipa Ridak, late Chuchu was from Chebang village in Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district. He was born on 22 April, 1983 and had joined service as a peon in the DIPR on 3 December, 2002. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. (DIPR)