ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: The Itanagar police on Wednesday arrested a head constable (SG) of the A Company of the 3rd IRBn, identified as Jalam Wangpan (44), of Pumao in Longding district, and seized 7.1 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.

The arrest and seizure was made during a naka checking by a police team comprising Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Inspector N Nishant, SI Tamo Bakhang, and ASI Manish.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further legal action under the NDPS Act is being initiated at the Chimpu police station, the police informed in a release.