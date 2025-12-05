RONO HILLS, 4 Dec: The three-day 11th University Badminton League at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here concluded on Wednesday evening with a research scholar pair lifting the men’s open championship trophy.

The sports event was organised by the Officers’ Club of RGU (OCRGU), with men’s and mixed doubles events in both intra-club and open categories.

The research scholar pair of Janggo Tacho and Alondo Mihu clinched the men’s doubles open title in a keenly contested final match, defeating their counterpart pair of Kulenso Pul and Tame Amar Tarh with the score reading 24:22 & 21:19.

In the intra-club doubles competition final, the pair of Pura Deilyang and Harih Nabam emerged champions after defeating Prof Gibji Nimasow and Jumli Kato in two straight sets with the score reading 21:18 & 21:17.

In another straight set result contest of the mixed doubles intra-club final, the pair of Dr David Pertin and Naying Perme Saroh defeated the defending champion pair of Prof Gibji Nimasow and Dr Oyi Dai Nimasow with the score reading 21:19 & 21:15, while in the mixed doubles (open) final, the pair of Lam Norbu Thongdok and Gunjan Gongo defeated the pair of Pura Deilyang and Litnya Tangjang in a thrilling three-setter, coming back from behind with the scores reading 19:21, 21:14 & 21:17.

PhD research scholar from the commerce department, Janggo Tacho was declared the best player of the league, while the best smasher qward went to laboratory assistant (CSE) Harih Nabam, and the best veteran player award was given to Assistant Registrar (Finance) Hage Kojee.

Faculty members, officers, research scholars, students, staff and badminton enthusiasts from the university and nearby area witnessed the tournament, which had begun on 1 December.

Attending the valedictory-cum-prize distribution ceremony, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam commended the OCRGU and the players for their sportsmanship spirit.

Dr Rikam assured to improve the sports facilities in the university, and encouraged the players to “shed more sweat, compete in higher platforms, and bring laurels to the university and the state.”

He further said that, as sports is an integral part of human life, the university shall give the best of efforts to provide arenas and platforms in the campus, with the aim of promoting sports “while drawing people closer to keep themselves fit and active while experiencing the spirit of this loveable sport.”

Controller of Examinations (i/c), who is also the founding chairman of the OCRGU and patron of the UBL-2025 Dr David Pertin, Geography HoD and chairman of the Officers’ Club Prof Gibji Nimasow, and the club’s secretary Pitam Jomoh also spoke.