ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: Governor K.T Parnaik has extended his warm greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day. He wished that “the special occasion would strengthen our collective gratitude and deepen our respect for every uniformed hero who stands watch so that we may live in peace.”

In his message, the Governor said that “since its inception in 1949, the 7th of December has been observed as Armed Forces Flag Day. It is a solemn tribute to the brave hearts who have defended our country with unwavering resolve, and to those who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

“It is also an occasion to acknowledge and support the families of our martyrs, our disabled soldiers, and our revered Veer Naris, whose strength and resilience inspire us,” he said, while earnestly appealing to the people of the state to contribute generously to the noble cause and “show our solidarity with those who stand guard for us.”

Let us take a moment today to draw inspiration from the unmatched valour, dedication, and service of our Army, Navy, and Air Force, both the veterans who paved the way and the personnel who continue to serve with pride, the Governor said in his message. (Raj Bhavan)