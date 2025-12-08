Editor,

I would like to convey the concerns of thousands of aspirants who appeared for the AESE-2025 mains conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). It has been almost a month since the provisional answer keys were released, yet the final answer keys and the corresponding fee refunds for challenged questions are still pending.

While the opportunity to challenge the answers is appreciated, it is disheartening that candidates are required to pay a high fee for each challenge, especially when several errors in the provisional key have already been pointed out. On the one hand, aspirants are expected to identify and correct mistakes made by the commission, and on the other hand, they are kept waiting indefinitely for finalisation of the keys and reimbursement of their challenge fees. This delay causes stress, uncertainty, and loss of trust among candidates.

Timely publication of the final answer keys is crucial for transparency in the evaluation process. It will ensure that aspirants can confidently move forward, knowing that their papers are being assessed on the basis of accurate and corrected answers. I, therefore, earnestly request the APPSC to expedite the release of the final answer keys and initiate refunds at the earliest possible.

I hope the commission will take prompt action in the interest of fairness, accountability, and the career prospects of the youths of our state.

Aspirant