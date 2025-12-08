POTOM, 7 Dec: In a step towards promoting coexistence and reducing human-wildlife conflict, the residents of Potom village in West Siang district have established the first-ever mithun bank (keba hob) with support from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), the Eastern Himalayas Marbled Cat Project (EHMCP) and the Small Wild Cat Conservation Foundation (SWCCF).

The initiative aims to support families affected by mithun predation, and to reduce retaliatory killings by strengthening community-led conservation efforts.

As part of the initiative, the partnering organisations provided two female mithuns for the seed bank, as well as barbed wire materials to strengthen protective enclosures for calves – an essential measure to reduce predation by wild animals.

During the community meeting, Potom HGB Kardak Potom highlighted the strong commitment of the villagers towards conserving wildlife, including predators that play an important ecological role. He commended the community’s willingness to support a peaceful coexistence model instead of retaliatory actions.

Village secretary Kige Potom spoke about the cultural and ecological importance of small cats and the deep traditional value of the mithun, emphasising the need to protect both for the wellbeing of the community and the forest.

Project member Yomto Mayi highlighted that improving livestock safety and conservation awareness is essential to protect Potom’s unique wildlife. “What we preserve today becomes our gift to the next generation; if we don’t, these animals may vanish forever,” he said, appealing for sustained community support.

The establishment of the mithun bank marks the first initiative of its kind in the area, demonstrating how community-driven measures can protect both livestock and threatened species like the golden cat.