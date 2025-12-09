Editor,

I would like to urge the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to further enhance the transparency and fairness of the APPSCCE 2024 process by publishing the subject-wise mark break-up.

While the final list of selected candidates has been released, the detailed marks of the finally selected candidates and those who qualified for the mains examination are yet to be made public.

Civil services recruitment is a matter of immense public trust, and aspiring youths of Arunachal look up to the APPSC with great hope. The disclosure of detailed marks is a vital step to ensure fairness and accountability in such a prestigious examination. It will not only help eliminate doubts or speculation regarding the evaluation process but will also guide future aspirants in understanding the marking pattern, subject performance, and merit standards required for success.

It is important to note that many other state public service commissions across India regularly publish detailed marks to uphold transparency. Therefore, in the larger interest of the candidates and to strengthen public confidence in the system, I sincerely request the APPSC to kindly release the complete mark break-up at the earliest.

A parent