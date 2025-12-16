Hate Speech Bill

By Insaf

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025 has sparked off a fiery debate. Having got the nod from the Siddaramaiah Cabinet on December 4, the Bill was introduced in the Assembly on Wednesday last. Critics argue it poses a threat to freedom of speech due to its broad and vague definitions, which are too sweeping and could be misused to silence dissent and political opposition. Worse, the vague language is expected to create a ‘chilling effect,’ where individuals, journalists, and activists may self-censor their legitimate criticism or opinions for fear of prosecution. The punishments proposed are seen as disproportionate and likely to encourage misuse. On the other hand, the government maintains the Bill is necessary to curb communal disharmony. It argues the legislation is a necessary, progressive step to address a long-standing gap in Indian law, as no existing national law specifically defines or addresses hate speech. Plus, the Bill includes certain exemptions like academic, scientific, or literary work, artistic expression, bona fide religious or cultural works and fair and accurate reporting or commentary in the public interest are exempted. Will it pass the test of balancing the fundamental right to freedom of speech with the state’s responsibility to maintain public order?

Assam Electoral Exercise

Assam being left out of the Pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive has raised eyebrows. The Supreme Court on Tuesday last issued a notice to the poll body on a plea challenging Assam’s exemption from the exercise. The petitioner argued that Assam has long faced a “massive influx of foreigners”, making SIR essential. Instead, through an order dated November 17, the EC directed only a special revision of electoral rolls in the state—an exercise that, unlike SIR, does not require voters to submit any documents proving citizenship, age, or residence. The petitioner contended this was “arbitrary and discriminatory,” especially since the situation in Assam was no different from the 12 states where SIR is underway. “Nothing is required in Assam… I don’t understand why Assam is singled out,” said the petitioner. He also noted last year even the SC had commented on lack of adequate steps to prevent illegal immigration into the state after 1971. The constitution bench then was dismayed at the government’s lack of strict enforcement to check illegal infiltration and had requested CJI to constitute a special bench to periodically monitor measures taken to deport such immigrants. The top court has not stayed the ongoing exercise as pleaded, it has asked the ECI to respond. Nothing short of a convincing explanation!

TN Judge Row

Tamil Nadu’s judge row reaches Parliament. On Tuesday last, the INDIA bloc submitted a resolution to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking to impeach Justice G.R. Swaminathan of Madras HC on grounds of showing “undue favouritism” along communal and political lines. The case: Swaminathan had directed management of Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Thiruparankundram Hill to revive lighting a lamp tradition near a pillar of Sikandar Badushah Dargah; he had to issue a contempt order after temple management refused; he allowed a Hindutva group to perform the ritual under CISF protection, which the police stopped. A peeved DMK reached out to INDIA block partners, which submitted the impeachment motion endorsed by 107 MPs (a complaint requires at least 100 MPs) which says: “The conduct of Justice Swaminathan raises serious questions regarding impartiality, transparency and secular functioning of judiciary…and deciding cases based on particular political ideology, acting against Constitution’s secular principles…” Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the move saying: “This has never happened after independence that a judge is facing impeachment for delivering a judgment. They brought the impeachment to appease their vote bank.” Will the Speaker admit or reject it, needs a close watch.

J&K’s Power Struggle

The power struggle in Jammu & Kashmir persists. A political dispute has erupted in the UT between Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha regarding the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted by J&K Public Service Commission. The disagreement hinges on demand for a one-time age relaxation for job aspirants and whether the exam be postponed. Hundreds of job aspirants have protested, urging an increase in the upper age limit from 32 to 37 years, a provision granted multiple times in the past and common in other states. Abdullah advocated for the age relaxation and, citing the pending approval and concurrent airline travel disruptions, wrote to the JKPSC chairman requesting postponement of exams to give all aspirants a fair chance. The L-G’s office stated the file related to age relaxation was received on December 2 and returned the same day with a query about the logistical possibility of altering eligibility criteria so close to the already-scheduled December 7 exam date. They accused the CM’s of not responding for four days and dismissed social media claims as “misleading”. Despite Abdullah’s objections and ongoing protests, the JKPSC, which functions under the LG’s administration, proceeded with the CCE examination as planned on 7 December. Sadly, the victims in this blame game have been the aspirants. Who cares?

Balm For Manipur?

Manipur makes its anguish known both in Capital Imphal and in Delhi. A conglomerate of banned insurgent groups gave a shutdown call against President Droupadi Murmu’s first visit to troubled state on December 11-12. The shutdown they said would remain in force till she left. Shops and markets remained closed and movement of vehicles was also thin. In New Delhi Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam made an impassioned speech in Lok Sabha, during the debate on the 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram,’ which went on over 10 hours. He asked why Parliament could spend so much time on a symbolic discussion but ignored “real and pressing issues” like the ongoing Manipur crisis. Show your commitment to the nation, he said to his member colleagues, by demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation ‘for at least three hours’. Said he: ‘thousands of people (around 60,000 to 65,000) remain internally displaced and are living in relief camps due to the ethnic violence that began in May 2023. The ongoing crisis, unemployment, and pollution were more urgent matters that required Parliament’s attention…’ Will his appeal make a difference, will a few hours be devoted to Manipur this winter session?

Himachal’s Financial Mess

Himachal Pradesh reels under a big mess! Its financial crisis has Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government putting off panchayat polls, MLAs would have to wait for third instalment of their MLALAD funds and government employees left in suspense about a raise in salaries. The Himalaya state’s debt is projected to reach Rs 1.03 lakh crore, has had to sell government stock (securities) through RBI to secure a Rs 300 crore loan for development projects. Organising gram panchayat polls requires Rs 100 crore-odd and mobilisation of 55,000-odd government employees, explains Sukhu for postponement. The government would need to cough up Rs 35.70 crore for one-time instalment of MLALAD of Rs 2.10 crore in four instalments for 68 MLAs, which is on hold. Government employees’ salary hike would mean Rs 100 crore extra annually for the exchequer and so a big no. Congress government blames Centre for the mess by reducing Revenue Deficit Grant, expected to sharply fall from Rs 37,199 crore to Rs 3,257 crore by 2025-26. Opposition BJP accuses Sukhu of squandering funds on freebies. In the blame game, it’s the state and its people that bear the brunt. — INFA