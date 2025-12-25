[Indu Chukhu]

Kekho Thiamkho, widely known as K4 Kekho, a rapper, singer, and music producer from Arunachal Pradesh, has once again come out with an exciting piece of music. His rap lyrics in Arunachali Hindi are extensively loved by all, as they reflect the present scenario of the state.

His rap song, “Arunachal Pradesh kaha mein hai, kya woh jagat China mein hai…”, a connotation of existence for Arunachalees, was also a great hit. He hails from Lower Chinhan village in Tirap district and belongs to the Ollo tribe, a sub-tribe of the Noctes.

This time, he has come out with his first animated lyrics video in Arunachali Hindi titled “Land of Khushi Marji.” The Land of Khushi Marji is loosely translated in Arunachali Hindi as the land of one’s own will, a notion most Arunachalees agree with.

Kekho’s animated video “Land of Khushi Marji” reflects many recent scenarios of the state. Arunachali tribals embracing entrepreneurship is relatively new, and here the artist conveys how people tend to choose the same business models that are already prevalent in the market.

The lyrics read, “Mera paisa, mera jagah khushi marji. Restaurant khola toh hum bhi kholega, futsal khola toh hum bhi kholega, swimming pool khola toh hum bhi kholega,” and give a twist with a pause when it says, “Kapda khola toh…”. This implies opening the same ventures that are already present in the market, with a humorous pause when it comes to opening clothes.

This is in conversation with K4 Kekho.

Welcome to the land of khushi marji, mera paisa mera jagah khushi marji… How did this song come up? People have been using terms or phrases such as khushi khushi, or the land of khushi khushi, and khushi marji/marzi in households as well as in public scenarios out of frustration. I wanted to amplify it and make a relatable satirical rap song. The first part of the song reflects Arunachalees in a nutshell, where people do the same business that is already being done, leading to a monotonous lifestyle. Yes. People are scared of taking risks, hence they follow trends, be it education, jobs, or business. It is healthy competition, but problems arise when the market is oversaturated. What worked for Mr. A might not work for Mr. B. Through this part of the song, I wanted people to realise how many undiscovered income sources or business ventures are available, especially in our state. It was a four-minute video, but I am sure it was a much lengthier process to come up with the graphics, animation, lyrics, voice tonality, and music. Could you share something about how it was done? Yes. I had been thinking about writing this song since last year but was not sure how people might react to it. Something triggered me this time, and I wrote it in a day. To ensure I was going in the right direction, I took honest feedback from people who are near and dear to me, which helped improve the overall song. I tried to write it in a way that people could relate to it as much as possible, so I took inspiration from some of the most popular unintentional memes in our state. Improvisation and correction continued until the very moment I exported the final mix. The melody of the chorus is inspired by the popular carol “Charwahe Nache Jhoom Ke.” I intentionally chose a praise-and-worship or gospel vibe so people of different ages and generations could sing and dance to it like a festive occasion. I also used members of my family for background vocals. For my vocal performance, I envisioned myself as different characters throughout the song and modulated my voice accordingly, without using software or effects. It may not be perfect, but it is enough to differentiate between two or three characters in dialogue-type sections. For the music, since I wanted the audience to focus on the lyrics, I used a simple, clean, and catchy rhythm, ending with beatboxing. To make the climax feel grand, I added a choir performed by myself through layered vocals, orchestral strings, and a simple but rhythmic bass line.

For the visuals, I drew a stickman-type character on my tablet. It was horrible but unique, and it became the foundation for most of the characters in the video. For animation, I used a couple of AI tools. It was a hassle being a one-man army, but since I had clear visuals in mind while writing the lyrics, I did not rely on random AI-generated visuals. It took around two complete days without proper sleep to finish the project within the deadline.

The lyrics highlight traffic chaos in Itanagar, bad roads, and greed related to land compensation through fake buildings, and the video crossed more than 6,000 views within hours of upload. How do you respond? We see it all the time. People park vehicles on roads, even in narrow colony streets, turning two-way roads into one-way and four-lane highways into two-lane roads, along with poor road conditions. There is no space for the government to extend road widths. With no proper public transport and rising fares, people are forced to own personal vehicles, disturbing the balance between the number of vehicles and road capacity. It is frustrating, and the government seems to ignore it. We need to make efforts to overcome this situation, starting with developing civic sense.

Regarding personal greed, I am not justifying it, but big players often assume the public is ignorant of fund mismanagement. People have waited decades for well-funded infrastructure. Now, some are voicing against it, while others try to participate in any way possible to become part of the elite. I can only appeal to place society, people, and the state first before thinking of contributing to the nation and the world.