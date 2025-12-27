Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: In a remarkable development, the state government has constituted a seven-member reverification committee to carry out physical reverification of each package of the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway in East Kameng district.

The reverification committee will function under the supervision of the East Kameng deputy commissioner.

The Lada Sarli Frontier Highway compensation issue has been in the spotlight for the last few months, spearheaded by the All Nyishi Youth Association’s (ANYA) East Kameng district unit, the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO), and social activist Sol Dodum, who demanded a thorough reverification of all the packages under the project.

Reverification of Packages 1 and 2 will be headed by Likabali Assistant Deputy Commissioner Mokar Riba as chairman, assisted by Papum Pare ASSO Tenzin Tashi, Rupa PWD Division AE Legi Lollen, Yupia HDO Tapi Abing, West Kameng DFDO Pema Khandu Thungon, Palin ADO Togo Basar, and Social Forestry RFO Tadu Shado as members.

Packages 1 and 2 cover nearly 30 kilometres.

Reverification of Packages 3 and 4 will be headed by Hunli SDO Rakesh Tacho, along with Pakke-Kessang DLRSO (i/c) Nakap Nabam Hina, Singchung PWD Subdivision AE Miling Pertin, Chimpu HDO Tamar Raimuk, Bichom DFDO Narang Taming, Yupia ADO Nabam Katung, and Sagalee RFO Tai Dora as members.

Reverification of Package 5 will be headed by Rupa ADC Lobsang Tsetang, assisted by Changlang DLRSO (i/c) Taba Torum, Yachuli PWD Subdivision AE Toko Tib, Ziro HDO Millo Tara, Tawang DFDO Pema Khandu Thongdok, Ziro ADO Tage Obing, and Kimin RFO Nabam Takam as members.

“It has been decided to constitute a reverification committee for carrying out physical reverification of the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway road falling in East Kameng district under Packages 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 under the strict supervision of the deputy commissioner, East Kameng,” the order stated.

The order further stated that the committee will carryout physical reverification of each and every land parcel falling within the right of way as per the approved strip plan of the project to award compensation prepared by the previous committee constituted under the chairmanship of the East Kameng deputy commissioneron 6 January.

The reverification committee has been directed to prepare a comparative statement in the Excel format,showing the chainage, name of beneficiary, area of land, and number and types of standing assets attached to the land, and to work out the compensation amount for each beneficiary as per the prescribed rates in Manual 2022. It must also compare the previous compensation estimate and record the differences.

Reverification will be videographed and properly recorded as per the ground survey report format, and the committee has been directed to submit its report within 45 days.

The constitution of the reverification committee follows the arrest of DLRSO Takam Kechak by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on 17 December for his alleged role in the multi-crore land compensation issue. Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s government has come under heavy pressure to act against the officers allegedly involved in the scam.

ANYA calls off proposed bandh

Meanwhile, following the state government’s order for the reverification, the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Friday called off its proposed bandh which was supposed to be enforced after the expiry of its 15-day ultimatum.

Welcoming the government’s decision, ANYA president Jamru Ruja, addressing a press conference at the APC, said the reverification process must be completed in a time-bound manner.

Reiterating its demands, the ANYA said that one of its members should be included in the reverification team, all officers and brokers found guilty by the initial fact-finding committee should be punished, and money collected through fraudulent means should be recovered.

The association also sought early disbursement of compensation to genuine land-affected families, publication of the beneficiaries’ list, and immediate handing over of the project to the executing agency for timely completion.

On the other hand, it appealed to all affected families to fully cooperate with the reverification committee to ensure a transparent and credible process.

Reaffirming its stand against corruption, the ANYA urged the public not to indulge in any manipulation or malpractice related to land compensation.

The ANYA, however, cautioned that it would launch intensified democratic movements if any foul play is detected during the reverification process, without any prior intimation or ultimatum.

Stating that the issue of alleged corruption in land compensation was initially raised by a social activist and the ANYA East Kameng unit, with support from NGOs and the public, leading to the present corrective steps, the ANYA expressed gratitude to the public for their continued support, and reaffirmed its commitment to work peacefully, constructively and lawfully for the welfare of the community.