ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh recorded a remarkable 35.7 percent increase in goods and services tax (GST) collections for the period from April to December 2025, compared to the corresponding period from April to December, 2024, surpassing the national average GST growth of 6.8 percent reported across India.

“This exceptional performance reflects the state’s continued economic resilience, stronger compliance culture, and the effectiveness of targeted revenue enhancement strategies implemented in the state of Arunachal Pradesh,” the Central GST (CGST) Itanagar Commissionerate said in a release.

It stated that the surge in GST collections is indicative of heightened business activity, expanding market engagement, improved tax administration across the state, and sustained economic engagement across sectors such as retail, services, tourism, transport, and hospitality.

It further stated that the strong and sustained growth in GST revenue reflects the success of the state government’s progressive and development-oriented economic policies.

“Focused reforms, improved governance, ease of doing business, and digital, taxpayer-friendly initiatives have enhanced compliance, expanded the tax base, and boosted investor confidence,” the release said.

“The increased GST collections have strengthened the state’s fiscal capacity, enabling higher investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social welfare,” it said.

“Overall, the performance highlights the resilience of the state’s economy and the government’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth,” the release added.

The CGST Commissionerate added that the state government is committed to further digitising taxation processes to sustain compliance and ease of doing business, expand stakeholder engagement with businesses, industry bodies, and local enterprises, strengthen analytical revenue tracking to identify emerging growth opportunities, and enhance capacity building for both taxpayers and tax administration officials.