LIKABALI, 17 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the Bogum Ao Foundation (BAF) should be the trailblazer for the society in addressing issues like drug menace, HIV, students’ dropout, women empowerment, and protecting the tribal heritage.

Addressing the BAF foundation day celebration at Gogar here in Lower Siang district, the chief minister on Saturday congratulated the organisers for “sustaining the spirit of Ato Bogum afresh even after many decades,” and commended the philanthropic initiatives of the foundation, especially career counselling initiatives for youths and entrepreneurs.

He said that the slogans ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and ‘Viksit Arunachal 2047’ are achievable targets and not just wild dreams, “the prerequisite for which is only the joint effort of all stakeholders in striving for it in right earnest.”

“The theme of development is not limited to infrastructural development only; it is designed for overall societal development as well, and the government of the day has a clear-cut roadmap set to convert rich resources into revenue to achieve it,” said Khandu.

Earlier, Khandu unveiled Bogum Lwwnv – the statue of Ato Bogum, the legendary descendent of Abo Tani – in Likabali.

Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, who also attended the event, appealed to the BAF to “spearhead instilling the feeling of oneness among the younger generations and foster a greater one-Arunachal mindset among them.”

He urged the organisers to reach un-reached corners of the state “and preach sermon on the need of education, awareness on drug abuse and ecology, and environment issues among the people.”

56 Infantry Division Major General Vivek Bakshi urged the BAF to “continue maintaining the valiance and valour of Ato Bogum to fight and win against evils.” He said that the cordial civil-military relationship in India is the strength of the nation and the joints efforts of the government, Army and the society as a whole would place India at the top position in the world.