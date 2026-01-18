PASIGHAT, 17 Jan: The Indian Army observed the 10th Armed Forces Veterans Day at the Veterans Suvidha Kendra here in East Siang district, under the aegis of the Spear Corps.

The event was held to pay tributes to the men and women who have served the nation with honour, courage, and unwavering commitment.

The event witnessed the felicitation of veterans in recognition of their distinguished service and the sacrifices made by them and their families in the defence of the nation. Recollections of duty, resilience, and comradeship were shared, serving as a reminder that the peace and freedoms enjoyed today are founded on their steadfast devotion and selfless service.

The gathering provided a platform for interaction, reinforcing the enduring bond between the Indian Army and its veterans. The Veterans Suvidha Kendra once again stood as a symbol of support and continuity, reflecting the Army’s enduring commitment to the welfare and dignity of its veterans.

Veterans present expressed appreciation for the gesture, sharing moments of pride and nostalgia, and emphasising the significance of being remembered, respected, and valued by the organisation they served with distinction.

The observance served as a reminder that while time may pass, the spirit of a soldier remains eternal. “The Armed Forces Veterans Day embodies the Indian Army’s ethos of ‘nation first’, honouring those whose legacy of valour, sacrifice, and service continues to inspire generations and strengthen the fabric of the nation,” an Army release stated. (DIPRO)