[Bengia Ajum]

AALO, 18 Jan: In a strange incident, miscreants damaged properties of a government upper primary school here in West Siang district on Saturday night.

The incident came to light on Sunday when the school’s head teacher, Gumjum Rime, lodged a complaint at the police station, informing about the damage caused to the school’s infrastructure. Based on the complaint, a police team visited the school and carried out an initial investigation.

Speaking to this daily, West Siang SP Kardak Riba informed that during the inspection it was found that unknown miscreants had trespassed into the school’s premises by climbing over the school’s boundary wall and caused damage to government school properties. “The miscreants damaged a computer set, drawers of the headmaster’s cabinet, and exam-related materials and papers. They also damaged midday meal mustard oil bottles and official registers kept in the teachers’ common room,” informed the SP.

The miscreants did not take anything from the school but inflicted considerable damage to school properties. “An inquiry is presently underway, and a case will be registered shortly in this matter. Further investigation will be taken up to identify the miscreants and to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” added Riba.

Reports say that this is the third such incident to have occurred at the school. Earlier, on two occasions, miscreants had damaged school properties, including the headmaster’s office.