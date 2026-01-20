PASIGHAT, 19 Jan: The 80th commemoration of the end of World War-II was held on Monday at the Hump Museum here in East Siang district.

The programme was inaugurated by Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing. On the occasion, a Willys Jeep rally was organised by the Flatfenders Club of Nagaland, led by retired DGP TJ Longkumer, the president of the club.

In his keynote address, 80th Commemoration of the End of World War-II Celebration vice chairman and Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng highlighted the importance of the commemoration and its historical connection with Arunachal Pradesh. He also spoke about the construction of the Ledo Road, also known as the Stilwell Road, during WW-II and its strategic importance in the region.

Tasing in his address underscored the importance of honouring the legacy of World War-II heroes and promoting historical tourism in the state. The Willys Jeep and bike rally started from Pasighat and concluded in Namsai. The Flatfenders Club of Nagaland is a premier heritage automobile enthusiasts’ group dedicated to the preservation, restoration, and promotion of vintage World War II-era vehicles, particularly classic Jeeps that played a vital role during the war. The club actively works to keep alive the legacy of World War-II history through vintage rallies, heritage drives, and public awareness programmes across the Northeastern region.

The rally made short halts at Silluk and Aohali villages, where the participants interacted with local communities and visited local markets set up by self-help groups.

The programme was attended by Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Geku-Mariyang MLA Oni Panyang, Kalaktang MLA Tsetan Chombay, 56 Artillery Brigade Commander Brig John Philip, East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani, and SP Pankaj Lamba, along with senior civil and military officers, rally participants, and members of the public.