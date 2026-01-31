[ Bengia Ajum ]

KAHO, 30 Jan: A huge forest fire that was threatening an Army camp and nearby villages along the Sino-India border in Anjaw district was successfully doused by defence personnel on Thursday.

The forest fire had reached near the Shiro Army camp, located close to Shiro Nallah. According to sources, the fire originated on the Chinese side on 20 January and soon began threatening to spread towards the Indian side. It crossed into Indian territory on 27 January, creating panic among the residents of Kaho and Kibithoo.

“The fire has been successfully doused by defence personnel. Their timely intervention has saved many lives and properties. We do not know how the fire started on the other side of the LAC,” informed an official of the district administration.

It was also reported that the higher reaches of Anjaw have been receiving rain accompanied by snowfall, which further helped contain the forest fire.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17V5 helicopters and dropped 12,000 litres of water to contain a blaze near Yakung village in Walong circle on 24 January.

In a Facebook post, the IAF stated that the operation showcased courage, precision, and commitment to protecting lives and fragile ecosystems by operating at an altitude of 9,500 feet above sea level in Anjaw district.