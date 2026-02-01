ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: A team of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) donated a water filter to a government school after students were reported to be facing serious problems due to the lack of proper drinking water facilities.

Upon learning about the issue, ANSU education secretary Arun Riang immediately reached out to the school authorities and personally ensured the installation of a water filter to provide safe and drinkable water for the students.

The initiative was taken keeping in mind the health and wellbeing of schoolchildren, for whom access to clean drinking water is a basic necessity.

During the visit, the education secretary also expressed serious concern over the absence of a proper boundary wall, which poses safety risks to students, and shortage of teachers, which is directly affecting the quality of education. He stated that these issues cannot be ignored and urged the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to address them.

The ANSU reiterated its commitment to work for the betterment of the education sector, especially in rural and neglected areas, and assured that the union would continue to raise genuine issues related to student welfare and school infrastructure until concrete action is taken.